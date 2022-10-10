Houston Texans offering discount to exchange jerseys of some former players, like Deshaun Watson's

The Houston Texans are riding high, fresh off their first win of 2022 after beating the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars for the ninth straight time Sunday.

And with the bye week upon them, the Texans are inviting their fans to come on down to the team's pro shop this week and get on board with a new era of Houston football – by offering up a substantial discount on new jerseys by turning in those of former players.

Like, say, disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was suspended the first 11 games of this season and fined $5 million after being accused of sexual misconduct and sued by dozens of women stemming from incidents in massage sessions. (Watson has settled all but one of the 24 lawsuits against him.)

Monday morning – without ever mentioning Watson's name – the team announced it's "offering fans the opportunity to exchange select former player jerseys for 44% off a new jersey throughout the team’s Bye Week. Fans will be able to exchange Nike player jerseys at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium."

Hmm, 44%. Odd number ... until maybe you consider Watson, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a haul of draft picks (including three first-rounders) in March, wore No. 4 during his Houston tenure.

Another condition of any prospective jersey swap includes the following: "Select NFL licensed player jerseys eligible for exchange include Texans players originally acquired during the 2017 – 2021 seasons who are no longer on the Texans’ roster."

Watson, obviously, is no longer on the roster. It also just so happens he was selected in Round 1 of the 2017 draft, which qualifies his jerseys for a trade – while apparently ruling out J.J. Watt's or DeAndre Hopkins' or Andre Johnson's ... or Tony Boselli's ... or David Carr's ... or Ahman Green's.

The Houston Texans made former QB Deshaun Watson the 12th pick of the 2017 NFL draft

We get it, Texans.

Lastly, Houston fans should be aware that, "Game jerseys are available immediately in-store at the Texans Team Shop. Limited or Elite jerseys will take three to six weeks to complete. ... Fans must have the jersey they are exchanging in-hand to receive a coupon to exchange a jersey."

So even if you're waiting three to six weeks for that Derek Stingley Jr. home jersey, or that Derek Stingley Jr. away jersey or even that Derek Stingley Jr. "Battle Red" jersey, you'll still have it in time when Watson is scheduled to make his 2022 debut Dec. 4 – when he and the Browns come to Houston.

For more information and clarification on this timely and amazing offer, visit www.HoustonTexans.com/JerseyExchange.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

