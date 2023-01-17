Houston Texans are the most QB needy team heading in 2023 offseason

Typically 3-13-1 records are emblematic of team problems, but the Houston Texans have a big problem they need to fix in the 2023 offseason.

According to Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus, the Texans rank at the top of his list of QB needy teams.

Among the Texans’ many roster woes, quarterback is at the top. Second-year signal-caller Davis Mills did show improvement this season, but it was very marginal, increasing his season passing grade from 58.5 to 61.9. With the 2023 NFL Draft’s No. 2 overall pick in hand, expect the Texans to target that position.

Mills went 3-11-1 as a starter. The Texans benched the former 2021 third-rounder from Weeks 12-13 due to poor performance, but Kyle Allen was significantly worse as the offense committed eight turnovers in that span. When Mills returned to the lineup, he had a 6-4 touchdown to interception ratio and an 80.4 passer rating. Houston also went 2-3 down the stretch with close losses against the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. Mills led the Texans on fourth quarter comebacks against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 — both on the road.

The Texans are expected to use their No. 2 overall pick to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the Chicago Bears don’t need a quarterback at No. 1 overall. However, the Bears may entertain offers, and the Colts, who are No. 4 overall, would have to weigh the cost of jumping the Texans to take Young, or whoever they perceive to be the best quarterback on the board with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis also declaring for the draft.

