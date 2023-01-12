Houston Texans can lure offensive coaches with these 4 offerings

The Houston Texans are amid their search for their sixth full-time coach in team history.

Houston will take a look at coaches who come from both sides of the football. However, the team does have some attractive pieces for offensive-minded coaches.

Here are four reasons an offensive-minded coach might like the Texans job.

Offensive line that can protect

The Texans will have tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard under contract, and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green will enter his second season. The Texans can either add to the beef along the offensive line through free agency or use one of their top-100 picks in the 2023 NFL draft. The offensive line gave up 38 sacks this season, tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the 13th-fewest in the NFL.

Proven running back

Dameon Pierce only played 13 games and finished with 939 rushing yards, the most for any rookie running back and 17th-highest in the NFL. A new coach won’t have to worry about finding a ball carrier who can generate yards. Pierce has proven that he can get the job done.

Draft capital

The Texans are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the most selections with 12. To illustrate where the extra picks are, Houston has an additional first-rounder, third-rounder, four sixth-rounders, and another seventh-rounder. The Texans can use all of the selections to fill out their roster or create trade packages to target specific players. Certainly the Texans can find a future franchise quarterback with this capital.

Salary cap space

The Texans will have the sixth-highest salary cap space in the NFL with a little over $48 million, according to Spotrac. A new offensive-minded coach should be able to find a veteran receiver or road-grading offensive lineman to help Houston go to the next level.

