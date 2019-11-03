The Houston Texans are London's latecomers, but they have the steel and superstars to win over a British crowd

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson - FR34145 AP

It feels strangely appropriate that the most famous quote about the city of Houston is a misremembering.

Jim Lovell never said “Houston, we have a problem” during the aborted Apollo 13 lunar mission. His actual words were, “Uh, Houston, we’ve had a problem” - we can thank Tom Hanks for the change of tense.

But for many on this side of the pond, this Hollywood-ified quote is the extent of our knowledge of Houston - a city that, yes, is famous for its Nasa connection, but is also the fourth largest, fastest growing, youngest and most diverse in the United States.

Despite this, the city of Houston is strangely overlooked - and so is its American Football team.

On Sunday afternoon, the Houston Texans will become the 31st of the NFL’s 32 franchises to play a game in the UK.

For British fans of the team it has been a long time coming, though despite Wembley, Twickenham and now Tottenham Hotspur Stadium being decked in the multi colours of every NFL jersey when American Football comes to town, the sight of a Texans shirt has been rare.

NFL fans arrive at Wembley ahead of last week's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals Credit: Action Images

The Texans are the NFL’s youngest team, joining the league in 2002, six years after the Oilers jumped ship to Nashville and became the Tennessee Titans. They have never reached a Super Bowl, or even an AFC Championship game. In the state of Texas they are outmuscled by the behemoth Dallas Cowboys, in their division eclipsed in glamour by the storied Colts and beaten in British fandom by the adopted Jaguars - their opponents at Wembley this weekend.

And yet it would not be a huge surprise if the Texans draw the bigger roars from Britain’s NFL devotees. They, like their city, are a team that are not-so-quietly on the up. They’re forcing themselves into the conversation. Fittingly for a team from America’s space city, that’s because of their star power.

The holy trinity of Deshaun Watson, JJ Watt and DeAndre Hopkins led the Texans to the AFC South division title last season - their fifth since 2011. This year they have ambitions to go further, and that continues by announcing themselves on London with victory.

During a five-day visit for the reverse of this fixture in September I had the chance to speak to Watt about the Texans’ long-awaited visit. He spent most of it talking about football - the British kind. If you did not already know the man is obsessed - he raved about everything from Teemu Pukki's fantasy form to Netflix's Sunderland 'Til I Die documentary.

JJ Watt is the Texans' star man Credit: USA Today

That fandom gives him a special appreciation for Britain's NFL diehards. "I would love to win them over," he tells me. "It's been so cool to see the support when I've come over there and visited. I know what it's like to follow a sport from far away, getting up at strange hours to watch your team play, and if people are getting up at three, four in the morning to watch us play I think that's really cool."

Something else he has a special appreciation for is the city where he plays. Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief fund raised a staggering $39million, helping rebuild 1,183 homes in the area, serve 239m meals and provide aid for 108,000 children. "It was a time I hope we never have to go through again in our lives and it was also a time where I witnessed the absolute best in humanity," he says.

"I witnessed what people are willing to do for their neighbour and what they're willing to do for complete strangers. People from all over the world stepped up to help out and I think it was a time of great hope for me. There's so much negativity in the world and we got to witness some incredible positivity."

If Watt is the face of the Texans, Watson is their beating heart. The torn pectoral muscle Watt suffered last week which has ruled him out for this trip, and for the rest of the season, is devastating, but losing Watson would be to lose hope.

The third-year quarterback, selected 12th overall in the 2017 draft, has already earned himself a seat among the league’s elite - a top five QB who, in the mould of an Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady, can win you a game from anywhere.

Young, creative and talented without being flash or braggadocious, Watson is the perfect quarterback for a city which is also evolving and challenging expectations. He is a miraculous improviser whose heart brims with infectious self-belief. A man who, both for his team-mates and fans of his sport, is easy to fall in love with.

The Houston Texans fans welcome Brits to their tailgate

I found the same of Houston itself. The famed hospitality of the American South flows through its veins, but so does multiculturalism and diversity. There is nowhere this is more evident than in Houston’s food scene - a fact that made me a good 20 per cent heavier, but also 20 per cent happier - but it’s also visible in its bars, its street art and its business. It reminded me a little of an Americanised Manchester - hard-working and industrial but overflowing with culture and fun.

It is also a city that is hurting right now. The Houston Astros lost the deciding game of the World Series to the Washington Nationals on Thursday, and while a regular season Texans win on Sunday won’t take away that pain, it will move them one step closer to the playoffs - and with the playoffs comes hope.

We can’t know whether this is the Texans’ year for Super Bowl glory, but they are in the window. They will be as long as Watson remains elite under centre, and barring injury disaster that should be at least a decade. What I am sure of is that if they play to their potential on Sunday they will win over a London crowd that opens its arms to superstar names and exciting football. Deshaun, DeAndre, the floor is yours.