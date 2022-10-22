Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup

Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) and Dameon Pierce's Houston Texans (1-3-1) are both coming off Week 6 byes ahead of their Week 7 matchup.

Can the Josh McDaniels-coached Raiders get away from their losing ways against a rebuilding Texans squad? Or will Pierce, Davis Mills and Houston pick up their second win of the season? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Texans vs. Raiders Week 7 game:

Texans at Raiders odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Raiders (-6.5)

Moneyline: Raiders (-320); Texans (+255)

Over/under: 45.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders 24, Texans 17

Both these squads are coming off the bye so, in effect, that neutralizes any potential benefit there. While Houston has been excellent against the spread this season, going 4-1, Las Vegas’ season is already on the brink. The Raiders need this game. I expect they won’t let up on what is already a must-win.

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (32) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Safid Deen: Raiders 27, Texans 20

The Raiders come back from their bye week with a 1-4 record and the perfect opponent to get back on track. Las Vegas wins at home this week.

Lance Pugmire: Raiders 23, Texans 10

Houston has every reason to position itself for the best draft possible, and the 1-4 Raiders must have this one at home following a bye and a brutal loss to the Chiefs.

