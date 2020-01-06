Houston Texans DE JJ Watt’s fiancée Kealia Ohai traded to the Red Stars

JJ Watt has been having an exciting week. Not only did the Houston Texans beat the Buffalo Bills this past Saturday, winning the AFC Wild Card Game and advancing in the playoffs, but his fiancée Kealia Ohai was traded from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars.

After the trade was announced today, Watt took to social media to celebrate her success.

Very proud of you and excited for you!!

I'll hold it down here, you dominate in Chicago!

❤️💙 https://t.co/2nXTDhRJ3K



— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 6, 2020

Ohai has played in the NWSL with the Houston Dash for six years. In a video posted to Twitter, Ohai thanked the organization and the city of Houston for their support. Ohai explains that to be the best player she can be, she needed to grow in a new environment.

Thank you @HoustonDash Houston will always feel like home 🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/Onhbnkgebs — Kealia Ohai (@KealiaOhai) January 6, 2020

Ohai and Watt have been engaged since May 2019, but neither seems too stressed about their new long-distance relationship. Watt posted pictures of him decked out head-to-toe in Red Stars gear.

Here for it!!!

Let's go @KealiaOhai!!!

So excited for you.



(Dogs are still getting used to the new colors) pic.twitter.com/hJuOkRs4XA







— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 6, 2020

Welcome to the Red Stars, Kealia! And who knows, maybe her three-time NFL Defensive Player Year fiancée will like Chicago so much he might want to move, too.

