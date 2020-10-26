J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson growing frustrated in Houston after 1-6 start: 'S--t sucks'

Frustration is starting to boil over in Houston.

The Texans — who fired coach and general manager Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start to the year — dropped to 1-6 on Sunday after a rough 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers at NRG Stadium.

"S--t sucks, honestly," Quarterback Deshaun Watson said, via ESPN. "I mean, this is new to me, so I'm going through it just like everyone else. This is my first time experiencing something like this, so I'm just learning on the fly, trying to stay positive, continuing to lead the guys, continuing to come to work each and every day and try to improve and just trying to find ways to win."

The Texans, who got their first win of the season two weeks ago against the Jaguars and then narrowly fell to the Titans in overtime last week, couldn’t do much against the Packers on Sunday.

Houston fell into a 21-0 hole quickly in the first half, giving up three passing touchdowns to Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and only reached Packers territory once — though they missed a 41-yard field goal after an 81-yard drive in the second quarter.

By the time they figured it out offensively, it was too late.

Watson finished the day 29-of-39 for 309 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans defense gave up four touchdowns and had no answer for Davante Adams, who racked up 196 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 13 catches.

Their defense is allowing more than 177 rushing yards per game, too, the worst in the league.

As they approach the midway point of the year, Texans star J.J. Watt is naturally getting upset.

"We're 1-6," Watt said, via ESPN. "You are what your record says you are … [I’m] frustrated. I'm angry. I mean, it sucks. I don't know what else I'm supposed to feel."

Though they have time left in the year to bounce back, interim coach Romeo Crennel knows how bad Sunday’s loss was for his players.

"Anytime you lose, the morale is not what you want it to be," Crennel said, via ESPN. "But after last week's loss, I think you could take a lot from that game, that we played a tough game and went into overtime and lost it by a hair. This game was a different game. And we didn't lose this one by a hair. It was just too much. We didn't do enough early in the game. Didn't play well enough in the game to keep it close.”

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) walks off the field following loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP/Eric Christian Smith) More

