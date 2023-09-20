Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 game

CJ Stroud will attempt to get his first NFL win as he takes the Houston Texans (0-2) east to face Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) in an AFC South matchup.

The former Ohio State standout got his first NFL touchdown, two of them, in a Week 2 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Another positive storyline for the Texans was John Metchie III's debut after recovering from leukemia.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville offense has been chugging along with the addition of wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The Jaguars scored four touchdowns in a Week 1 win against the Colts, but were slowed by the Kansas City Chiefs defense the next week and failed to reach the end zone.

Lawrence is 1-3 against Houston. He got his first win in January, a 31-3 thrashing that was Jacksonville's first time beating the Texans since 2017.

Jaguars vs. Texans odds, moneyline, over/under

The Jaguars are favorites to defeat the Texans, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Jaguars (-9.5)

Moneyline: Jaguars (-450); Texans (+350)

Over/under: 44

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence got his first win against the Houston Texans last season.

Lorenzo Reyes: Jaguars 24, Texans 10

Houston struggled against a very young Colts team that had Anthony Richardson knocked out fairly early in the second quarter. The Jaguars have more talent across the board and are looking to bounce back after a loss, against a division opponent. Until they prove otherwise, the Texans aren’t worth backing just yet, even against big spreads like this one.

Tyler Dragon: Jaguars 27, Texans 12

Jacksonville played the Chiefs tough but lost to Kansas City for the third time since last November. Luckily for the Jaguars, the Texans aren’t the Chiefs. This is an AFC South divisional game, but the Texans are rebuilding.

Victoria Hernandez: Jaguars 20, Texans 12

CJ Stroud has a boost of confidence after getting his first NFL touchdown(s) and the Texans have a lot of good energy around the team. But Trevor Lawrence will be charged up at home seeking redemption for a Week 2 loss where the Jaguars failed to reach the end zone.

Jordan Mendoza: Jaguars 34, Texans 17

The Jaguars offense wasn’t able to deliver against the Chiefs, but they get a matchup against a Texans defense that has been shaky through two weeks. Jacksonville gets back on track with a big day while C.J. Stroud continues to find his footing in the NFL.

