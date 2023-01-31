Houston Texans hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as coach

The Houston Texans are going back to their past to build a bridge to future success.

According to Adam Schefter from ESPN, The Texans have hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their sixth full-time coach in team history.

Ryans has been the 49ers’ defensive coordinator since 2021. San Francisco finished second in yards, first in points allowed in 2022, and then third in yards and tied for ninth in points allowed in 2021.

Ryans got his start with the 49ers in 2017 as a defensive quality control coach under rookie coach Kyle Shanahan, who was on the Texans’ coaching staff for the first four seasons of Ryans’ career from 2006-09. Ryans then was the 49ers’ inside linebackers coach from 2018-20, helping Fred Warner earn his first All-Pro in 2020. After the 2020 campaign, the 49ers promoted Ryans following the departure of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to the New York Jets.

The Texans have great familiarity with Ryans from his playing days in Houston from 2006-11. The former 2006 second-round pick from Alabama played 86 career games for Houston, generating 636 combined tackles, 8.5 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 26 pass breakups. Ryans earned the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award along with two Pro Bowls while with the Texans.

The coaching search concludes a 22-day search following the firing of Lovie Smith after Houston finished 3-13-1, their third straight season of double-digit losses. General manager Nick Caserio said on Jan. 9 that he would make his best recommendations to the McNair family, but the decision would ultimately be theirs.

“I’m going to be respectful of their wishes,” Caserio said. “I think we’re going to be respectful of each other’s perspective and wishes, and ultimately we’re going to do what we feel is in the best interest of the Houston Texans organization. In the end, I think the owner has the trump card. For me to think otherwise, that’s probably rude of me, but that’s just the reality of it.”

Ryans is the first former player to coach the Texans.

