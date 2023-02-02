Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans is a grand slam hire | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the news that former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and ex-Pro Bowl Houston Texans linebacker Demeco Ryans has been hired to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans. Charles and Frank agree that Ryans is a perfect fit for Houston, who manage to not only acquire their top choice at head coach, but also reenergize a fanbase that desperately needed someone new to root for. Charles and Frank take a few of the items that must be high on Ryans' early to-do list, including acquiring a quarterback (the Texans hold the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft) and extending star left tackle Laremy Tunsil.