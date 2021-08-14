Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers preseason game: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

When the Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field to open their preseason against the Houston Texans, all eyes will be on quarterback Jordan Love.

The Utah State alumnus and Packers’ first-round pick in 2020 will make his NFL debut after being inactive all last season. Love was the third-string quarterback behind probable future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and will need the preseason action to make up for lost time on the turf.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Love would start against the Texans and should play most of the game. Rodgers will sit out Saturday – and may not play at all in preseason. LaFleur expects that Love and third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert will split time before the regular season starts.

Green Bay Packers' quarterback Jordan Love (10) and quarterback Kurt Benkert (7) practice during training camp on July 31, 2021.

“I’m super excited for it,” Love said. “The last time I’ve played in a game was the Senior Bowl coming out of college. A little over a year and a half ago, I think…This is the moment I’ve been preparing for, even since last year not having preseason. It’s almost like I’ve been training a year just for this first preseason game. I’m super excited to get out there and get back to playing ball.”

Here’s everything you need to know for Saturday's game:

What time does Texans at Packers start?

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Texans at Packers on?

The game will be aired locally in Houston (ABC) and Green Bay (Packers TV Network).

How can I watch Texans at Packers online via live stream?

Fans can catch the game on HoustonTexans.com, Packers.com or NFL GamePass.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texans vs. Packers NFL preseason: Time, TV, live stream, how to watch