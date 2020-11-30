Houston Texans’ Will Fuller announces 6-game suspension by NFL

It has been a rough year in Houston. And as the Texans appeared to get things in order, they saw their offense take a major hit on Monday.

Wide receiver Will Fuller V announced on Instagram he has been suspended by the NFL for six games.

Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances. As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021. Thank you, Will

Fuller has had trouble staying on the field due to injury since being drafted by the Texans out of Notre Dame in 2016. He has never played more than 14 games in a season. This year, he has 53 catches for 879 yards and 8 touchdowns.