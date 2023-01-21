Houston Texans free agency: Player to consider from each NFL divisional playoff team

The NFL divisional playoffs are here.

The last time the Houston Texans were in the divisional round was 2019, and that is about all the detail that Clutch City sports fans want with regards to that fact.

As the Texans add to their roster in 2023, they will need to look to free agency, not just to fill holes, but to find players who can make an impact.

Not every team in the divisional round will have an impact player about to hit free agency; some will have hold-the-fort guys. Even so, their addition to the roster is helpful.

Here is an upcoming free agent per team in the divisional round the Texans should consider in March. All salary cap figures are via Spotrac.

Buffalo Bills — G Rodger Saffold

Saffold has not missed more than two games since 2016, and he earned his first career Pro Bowl in 2021, his last year with the Tennessee Titans. The Texans have a veteran guard with A.J. Cann. If they want a little more proven experience, they could get Saffold, who is costing the Bills $6.25 million in 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals — CB Eli Apple

Apple is on the books for $3.75 million in Cincinnati. The Texans could use Apple if they were looking to pair a former first-rounder opposite of Derek Stingley. Apple had 49 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, and eight pass breakups through 15 games, all starts, for the Bengals.

Dallas Cowboys — S Donovan Wilson

The Texans could have another hard-hitting, playmaking safety to pair alongside Jalen Pitre. The Texas A&M product has had a banner year with 101 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery two pass breakups, and an interception through 17 games, all of which he started.

Jacksonville Jaguars — OLB Arden Key

If the Texans are looking to add more pass rushers, Key would be worth a look. The former Oakland Raiders 2018 third-round pick generated 27 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and two pass breakups through 17 games, three of which he started.

Kansas City Chiefs — WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Texans are going to have to make a decision in free agency as to whether they want to get their young quarterback a proven veteran to build chemistry with, or go for a rookie wideout to grow with. If the Texans want to go with a veteran, Smith-Schuster could be an option. At $3.76 million in 2022, the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns through 16 games, 14 of which he started.

New York Giants — RB Matt Breida

Rather than have a backup running back who will be 33 years old, Houston could have one who will be 28 years old next season and a change of pace to Dameon Pierce. Breida carried 54 times for 220 yards and a touchdown while catching 20 passes for 118 yards in 17 games, one of which he started for New York. Breida on the books at $1,187,500 for the Giants in 2022.

Philadelphia Eagles — CB James Bradberry

Much like the veteran receiver route, if the Texans want to go with a free agency plan that puts veterans on defense so they could use premium draft picks to acquire offensive talent, a good strategy would be to sign Bradberry, who is on the hook with Philadelphia for $7,250,000 in 2022. Bradberry has delivered with 39 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, including a pick-six, through 17 starts.

San Francisco 49ers — CB Emmanuel Moseley

This one is more of a stretch of the parameters laid out in the beginning.

If the Texans hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as coach, he will need one of his former players to be an enforcer of the new system in Houston. Moseley cost San Francisco $4,692,000 in 2022. If Moseley is recovered enough from his torn ACL to be a factor opposite of Derek Stingley, the Texans should consider it.

