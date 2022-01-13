Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season

After just one season on the job, David Culley is out as coach of the Houston Texans.

The Texans and Culley parted ways on Thursday at the conclusion of a 4-13 season, USA TODAY Sports+ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson has confirmed.

Culley, 66, was hired last January after 27 years as an NFL assistant, the last two as the Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach and passing game coordinator. However, the Texans' offense failed to take flight, finishing last in the NFL in total offense and 30th in scoring.

Not having quarterback Deshaun Watson -- who threw for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns a year ago -- inactive for every game was certainly a contributing factor. In Watson's place, the Texans were forced to turn to journeyman Tyrod Taylor and rookie third-round pick Davis Mills under center.

Culley becomes the sixth NFL head coach to be fired in the past week. Two other teams who finished the season with interim coaches are also looking to hire replacements this offseason.

He is also the second minority head coach to be fired this offseason – joining Brian Flores, formerly of the Miami Dolphins. There are three minority head coaches remaining: Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, Ron Rivera in Washington and Robert Saleh of the New York Jets.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after 4-13 season