Houston Texans work out ex-Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels

After a recent trade sent Mark Ingram back to the New Orleans Saints, the Houston Texans need a running back. That guy could wind up being former Steeler Jaylen Samuels.

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Texans worked Samuels out on Thursday.

Samuels, a fifth-round selection by the Steelers in the 2018 NFL fifth-round draft, never really found his footing in Pittsburgh and was released by the team on Wednesday.

During his four seasons with the Steelers, Samuels played in 42 games (eight starts) and logged 459 yards on 131 carries. His receiving touchdowns (4) outnumbered his one rushing score.

List