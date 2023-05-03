Houston Texans earn top grades for 2023 NFL draft class

After months of speculation, general manager Nick Caserio and new head coach DeMeco Ryans finally guided the Houston Texans through their first draft together. For a franchise that has felt irrelevant in the landscape of the NFL the past two seasons, the duo came with a game plan that they were ready to flip the narrative.

It was certainly hard for fans to be disappointed.

Houston walked away from Day 1 of the NFL draft with top-5 players on most big boards. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud came off with the Texan’s own pick at second overall and just minutes later the team was able to trade up with the Arizona Cardinals and select edge rusher Will Anderson at third overall.

The transaction came at a heavy cost with the team’s 12th and 33rd overall selections in conjunction with their own 2024 first- and third-round pick, but a deeper dive says it’s defensible for the Texans.

Did the Houston Texans' 2023 NFL Draft, from the picks made to the trades done, change your expectations for the 2023 season? Why or why not? — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) May 3, 2023

Round 1 (No. 2 overall) — QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Stroud is the most effortlessly accurate passer in his class and the most productive quarterback in college football over the last two seasons. There is room to grow for him in comfort navigating outside of the pocket but that should be something that plays to the strengths of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Stroud sees the field well and can win with lethal accuracy while he continues to add weight to a great frame and grow comfortable in an NFL offense.

C.J. Stroud is the most effortlessly accurate passer in this year’s draft and has the potential to be so much more under DeMeco Ryans. The 2x Heisman-finalist and 2x All-Big 10 quarterback is officially Houston’s next franchise quarterback. The Texans have hope. pic.twitter.com/ZvpHIyITDY — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 28, 2023

He’s the quarterback that an AFC team has to have if they hope to eventually compete in the playoffs. It’s also the right investment for a team picking in the top-5 to find a player who can elevate their team ceiling if he’s a success. There’s good reason that Stroud, who fought through so much to get to this point, will be that man.

Round 1 (No. 3 overall) — DE Will Anderson, Alabama

will-anderson-ready-join-texans-family

Meanwhile, Anderson is the perfect defensive piece for Ryans’ new defense.

Anderson was college football’s most productive edge rusher over the last three years and would have been the No. 1 overall pick a year ago to Jacksonville if he was eligible. He gathered a stunning 34.5 sacks with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. He’ll be a day one starter on the defensive line and his impact will go beyond himself. The pressure he generates and attention he draws should make life easier for the whole line and allow Houston’s talented secondary to thrive. Anderson represents not only a blue chip prospect, but a blue chip person and locker room leader. It would be no surprise if he’s one of the team’s captains as a rookie this year.

Folks are going to say Houston paid too much for Will Anderson but clearly this coaching staff, from the package to the way Anderson himself talks about them, has extreme conviction about him as a player. If they believe Anderson is a future All-Pro and Captain… Home run pick — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 28, 2023

Those are the types of players, and the type of men, that heavy investments can be made for. Caserio and Ryans clearly had conviction about the two players on Thursday night and they executed.

Without their first round pick next year, Houston will need to be ready to hit the ground running if they want to avoid having egg on their face. The rest of the draft addressed the biggest concerns that they may be unable to do that.

Round 2 (No. 62 overall) — C Juice Scruggs, Penn State

texans-draft-juice-scruggs-reacts-picked

The team selected Penn State center Juice Scruggs with the 62nd overall pick in the second round and Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson with the 201st overall pick. The middle of the offensive line was a glaring hole entering the weekend and Houston was wise to throw multiple assets at it. The position will be key towards creating a successful environment for Stroud and pivotal if Dameon Pierce wants to follow up his incredible rookie season with a better sophomore campaign.

Houston trades up for Penn State center Juice Scruggs at 62nd overall to complete what looks to be a strong offensive line in 2023. 2022 3rd team All Big-10 and started 26 games there before starring in this fall's East-West Shrine game. Dameon Pierce should feast. — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 29, 2023

Scruggs is the likely the presumed starter entering training camp with Patterson serving as a valuable backup at center of any of the interior offensive line positions. They’ve given themselves multiple potential solutions at their biggest lineup hole and it could benefit in ways they may not even anticipate.

Round 3 (No. 69 overall) — WR Tank Dell, Houston

tank-dell-appealed-texans-draft-dont-let-me-leave-city

Wide receiver, and overall playmakers, were another issue for Houston entering the weekend. They took diminutive wide receiver Dell at 69th overall to try to solve a lot of those issues. Dell had over 1,300 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons for the Cougars and was one of college football’s most explosive players.

C.J. Stroud's favorite target from his performance at the NFL Combine? One that was called one of the best Combine throwing sessions ever? Even more reason for Houston to prioritize a player they'd done extensive homework on. Excited to see how Slowik orchestrates this duo. https://t.co/jRz9FmIvxa — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) May 2, 2023

He’ll need to be a historic outlier at 5-8, 165 pounds to find true success in the NFL but there is reason for optimism. This is a player that Houston heavily invested in during the pre-draft process, including an in-house visit, and was actually someone who Stroud bonded with at the NFL combine. After he was drafted on Thursday night, Stroud actually lobbied the team to consider adding Dell to the receiving group. Chemistry with the new quarterback and a careful plan from the offensive staff give him a great chance.

Round 4 (No. 109 overall) — DE Dylan Horton, TCU

texans-draft-dylan-horton-call

Horton will likely not start on defense as rookies but all project as great depth for the team and great projects for Ryans. Horton has similar tools that helped Charles Omenihu become a star under Ryans during his time with San Francisco.

Round 5 (No. 167 overall) — LB Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

texans-draft-houston-alabama-henry-tootoo-round-5

To’oTo’o was a leader for the Crimson Tide and is a cerebral, instinctive linebacker who was First Team SEC last season and may force his way onto the field.

Houston selects Alabama LB Henry To’oto’o at 167th overall. He started 50 games in the SEC between his time at Alabama and Tennessee. Freshman All-American in 2019 and First Team All-SEC this past season. He’s an instinctive player and should see immediate time for DeMeco Ryans pic.twitter.com/GLRrn4jJFQ — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 29, 2023

Round 6 (No. 201 overall) — C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

Patterson gives the Texans another interior offensive lineman to help out with their depth. The expectation is he can compete for the starting center job. If not, at 6-5, 306 pounds, Patterson should be able to develop as a reserve guard.

Round 6 (No. 205 overall) — WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

texans-draft-xavier-hutchinson-best-pick-cbs-sports

Hutchinson also projects to compete in Houston’s receiver room. Some thought he was the sleeper of the draft after torturing Texas and catching over 100 balls last season. His bigger frame at 6-3, 210 pounds and could create opportunities onto the field that others at the position group currently don’t have.

Round 7 (No. 248 overall) — S Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh

texans-draft-houston-pittsburgh-brandon-hill-round-7

Hill is an athletic project that can learn behind Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward.

Grade: B-plus

texans-draft-demeco-ryans-big-board

Overall, the draft was an absolute home run for the front office. They may have parted with significant future capital to achieve their vision but they were move that brought the future to the present.

Ryans has both his franchise quarterback and franchise edge rusher that he needs to compete in the NFL. The supporting pieces have been assembled where there’s no true weakness on Houston’s entire roster. There may be growing pains during the first year, but this is a far more talented and far more hopeful team that the 2022 squad.

Houston had a great draft, fans will have to see if it can match the great expectations.

