Houston Texans disagree with NFL findings that led to forfeiture of 2023 fifth-round pick

The NFL announced they will fine the Houston Texans and take their 2023 fifth-round pick for violations of league policy during the 2020 league year.

The violations stem from how the Texans covered the costs of alternate workout sites while team facilities were closed during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The team released the following statement via Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV:

“During the 2020 league year and while its facilities were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Club absorbed $26,777 in costs for player benefits for the use of alternate athletic facilities, which it understands should have been charged instead to player salaries. “The Club has fully cooperated with the League in its investigation of these matters and maintains that it had no intention to circumvent any salary cap rules or gain any sort of competitive advantage. While we disagree with the League’s ruling, we will accept the imposed discipline and move forward.”

The Texans originally were tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the most selections in the draft with 12. The 11 picks are still four extra than the typical complement of seven.

