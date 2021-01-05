Deshaun Watson: Next Texans coach needs to bring 'whole culture shift' to Houston

The Houston Texans are searching for their next head coach after firing Bill O’Brien during the middle of the season.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson — following the Texans’ season-ending 41-38 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday — knows exactly what he wants to see in their next leader, and he didn’t hold back.

“We just need a whole culture shift,” Watson said Monday, via the Houston Chronicle. “We just need new energy. We just need discipline. We need structure. We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players.”

The Texans fired O’Brien as their coach and general manager in October after starting the season 0-4. He had been with the organization for more than six seasons and compiled a 52-48 record.

Texans’ coaching search candidates

The team is now starting to interview candidates to fill O’Brien’s post. The team has reportedly asked permission to interview Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for the head coaching job.

Watson isn’t alone in wanting a “culture shift” in Houston, either. J.J. Watt delivered a very passionate speech after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 in which he called out his teammates’ commitment, or lack thereof, to the team.

“We’re in Week 16, we’re 4-11 and there are fans who watch this game, who show up [to] the stadium, that put in time and energy and effort and care about this. So if you can’t go out there, you can’t work out, you can’t show up on time, you can’t practice, you can’t want to go out there and win, you shouldn’t be here. Because this is a privilege,” Watt said. “This is the greatest job in the world. You get to go out and play a game. “If you can’t care enough, even in Week 17, even when you’re trash when you’re 4-11, if you can’t care enough to go out there and give everything you’ve got and try your hardest, that’s bulls---.”

Though the season wasn’t great overall, it was Watson’s best in the league so far. The 25-year-old recorded 4,823 passing yards with 33 touchdowns while completing more than 70 percent of his passes, all career highs.

In order to do that again, while actually leading the team to wins, Watson knows things need to change organizationally.

“We’ve all got to be on the same page,” Watson said, via ESPN. “There’s too many different minds, too many different ideas and too many people thinking they have this power, and it’s not like that. We need someone that stands tall, and this is who we follow and this is the way it goes.”

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants his next head coach to bring sweeping changes to the organization. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

