Houston Texans’ Davis Mills picking apart New England Patriots

No surprise a rookie QB is having a big game as the New England Patriots face the Houston Texans in a Week 5 game on Sunday.

The shock, however, is that it is Houston’s Davis Mills and not Alabama’s prized first-round pick Mac Jones.

The first TD toss of the game for Mills went to Anthony Auclair, not your everyday fantasy player.

This one was good for 11 yards.

Davis Mills zips it between defenders for 6️⃣! #WeAreTexans 📺: #NEvsHOU on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/Xgqd7HwLdj — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021

Mills followed with a pretty pass to Chris Moore, who did the rest on the 67-yard catch and run.

Chris Moore 67-yard catch-and-run. Davis Mills throws his 2nd TD of the half! @Millsions #WeAreTexans 📺: #NEvsHOU on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/yttKvgh0vf — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021

Oh, the score was 12-6 after a trio of touchdowns in the game. Yep, all 3 PATs were missed.