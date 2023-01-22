Houston Texans complete interview with Giants OC Mike Kafka
The Houston Texans have completed an interview with one of the more successful offensive minds in the 2022 coaching cycle.
According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans completed an interview with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
The former Philadelphia Eagles 2010 fourth-round pick also interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts earlier Sunday afternoon.
The Giants were knocked out of the playoffs on Saturday night by the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-7. The Giants defense posted 227 yards total offense, 13 first downs, 4.4 yards per play, and possessed the ball for 24:17.
On the season, the Giants made significant strides offensively as they were the 18th-best total offense, 15th-best scoring defense, and had the second-fewest turnover in the league with 16.
