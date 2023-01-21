Houston Texans complete coaching interview with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

We have completed an interview with DeMeco Ryans for our head coaching position. pic.twitter.com/OYH2I5UNII — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 21, 2023

The Houston Texans have completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their coaching vacancy.

Ryans led the 49ers defense starting in 2021 where San Francisco finished as the third total defense and tied for ninth in points allowed. In 2022, the 49ers were second in total defense and first in points allowed.

The Texans have plenty of familiarity with Ryans as he was their 2006 second-round pick from Alabama. Ryans earned two Pro Bowls with the Texans from 2006-11. Ryans finished out his career with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-15.

Ryans started out as a defensive quality control coach in Kyle Shanahan’s first season in 2017. Ryans later became inside linebackers coach in 2018 before taking over as defensive coordinator in 2021 after the New York Jets hired Robert Saleh as coach.

List

Houston Texans coach tracker: Who gets the job in 2023?

houston-texans-2023-coach-tracker

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire