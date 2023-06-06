Houston Texans complete 2023 preseason schedule; 2 games nationally televised

The Houston Texans have finished their 2023 preseason schedule.

Houston kicks off their exhibition slate on Thursday, Aug. 10 at the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. Central Time and will be broadcast locally only on ABC 13 [KTRK-TV].

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Texans host the Miami Dolphins for their lone preseason tilt at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m. Central Time, and will be carried on ABC 13. The game will be nationally televised on NFL Network.

The Texans face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Aug. 27 at Caesars Superdome at 7:00 p.m. Central Time. The game will be nationally televised on FOX.

Houston also has joint training camp practices scheduled with the Dolphins and Saints ahead of their preseason tilts.

