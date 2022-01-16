Houston Texans coaching search: Ranking the candidates

The Houston Texans coaching search has started up and there are four candidates who have caught their attention thus far.

General manager Nick Caserio told reporters on Jan. 14 that the organization is not on a timeline to hire a coach. Instead, the Texans are going to stay patient to make sure they get the right hire.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a timeline,” Caserio said. “We’ll be patient and however long it takes, it takes. When we have a solution that we feel comfortable about then we’ll go ahead.”

Here is a look at the four candidates who have drawn interest from Houston thus far.

1. Brian Flores

Flores was previously the coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-21 and posted a 24-25 record during that span. The Dolphins also had their first instance of consecutive winning seasons since 1997-2003 — essentially the Jimmy Johnson and Dave Wannstedt era. Miami didn’t qualify for the playoffs, but they had effectively laid the foundation.

Flores has a background in the New England Patriots’ scouting department before he transitioned into coaching. He can work the best with general manager Nick Caserio as he understands what he is trying to do from a personnel standpoint.

2. Joe Lombardi

From a purely marketing standpoint and to get the average fan excited about the team, hiring the grandson of Vince Lombardi would do the trick.

Based on his own merits, Lombardi comes from the Sean Payton coaching tree as he was on the New Orleans Saints’ staff from 2007-13 and again from 2016-20. During that spell in between, he was the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator under coach Jim Caldwell, and the Lions made the postseason in 2014.

Lombardi was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers this past season, and second-year quarterback Justin Herbert had the second-most passing yards with 5,014.

3. Jerod Mayo

patriots-jerod-mayo-top-candidate-texans-coaching

Mayo is a young guy who knows nothing but the New England Patriots system. He has been the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach since 2019, and he was a player for New England from 2008-15. Hiring the 35-year-old Mayo would assuredly bring another season of a rookie coach learning the ropes of the NFL.

4. Hines Ward

The two-time Super Bowl champion receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers apparently loves coaching. From 2019-20 he was the receivers coach for the New York Jets, and he is currently the receivers coach and “special assistant to the head coach” for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Prior to that, for a brief instance in 2019, he was the director of player development for the Alliance of American Football.

The Texans have way too much draft capital and on the verge of completing the rebuild to take a chance with a rookie coach. Ward would have been the perfect hire to make in 2021 rather than going with David Culley.

