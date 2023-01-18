Houston Texans coach tracker: Who gets the job in 2023?
The Houston Texans are casting a wide yet specific net when it comes to their coaching search.
The Texans are on their sixth coaching search, and the third in as many offseasons with general manager Nick Caserio at the helm. Unlike the past two searches that settled on coaches in the sunset years of their careers, Caserio is going for younger talent.
There appears to be a favor towards the offensive side of the ball with five candidates being on that side compared to three defensive candidates.
Keep up with the latest happenings in the Texans’ coaching search here. Candidates who are no longer in consideration will be placed at the bottom of the list.
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero
(AP Photo)
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Rams TE coach/asst. head coach Thomas Brown
(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Sean Payton
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Will not conduct interviews during divisional week
OUT — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY NETWORK