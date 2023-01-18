Houston Texans coach tracker: Who gets the job in 2023?

The Houston Texans are casting a wide yet specific net when it comes to their coaching search.

The Texans are on their sixth coaching search, and the third in as many offseasons with general manager Nick Caserio at the helm. Unlike the past two searches that settled on coaches in the sunset years of their careers, Caserio is going for younger talent.

There appears to be a favor towards the offensive side of the ball with five candidates being on that side compared to three defensive candidates.

Keep up with the latest happenings in the Texans’ coaching search here. Candidates who are no longer in consideration will be placed at the bottom of the list.

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

Became candidate

First interview

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen

Became candidate

First interview

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon

Became candidate

First interview

Los Angeles Rams TE coach/asst. head coach Thomas Brown

First interview

Sean Payton

First interview

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans

Became candidate

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka

Became candidate

Will not conduct interviews during divisional week

OUT — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Became candidate

First interview

Withdrew from consideration

