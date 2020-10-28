Houston Texans close facility following positive coronavirus test originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Houston Texans have closed their team facility following a positive COVID-19 test but an unnamed player, the team announced on Wednesday.

As the player self-isolates and the team begins contact tracing, the Texans felt it was best to shut down the facility in order to avoid a potential spread.

Though there is no ideal time for a positive COVID-19 test, the fallout could be easier for the organization to control considering the team is on its scheduled bye week in Week 8. Players are still required to come in for daily testing during the bye, but contact between members is limited as the group rests up before continuing the season.

The Texans are just the latest NFL team to experience a positive test in recent weeks. An outbreak in the Tennessee Titans organization, as well as infections in multiple other teams, has forced the league to shift the schedule to fit games in.

Houston is scheduled to take on the Jaguars in Week 9, and as of now, there is no threat to that game being changed. The Texans are coming off a Week 7 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but there is no report at this time relating to tests within Green Bay's organization.