Houston Texans announce home game themes for 2022

The Houston Texans announced their 2022 home game themes.

The themes range from Liberty White Out when the Texans wear white jerseys and white pants — generally for the first home game of the year — to Battle Red Day when the Texans wear red jerseys.

Other home game themes help raise awareness for causes, such as Pink Ribbon Day, which helps draw attention to the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative, which emphasizes cancer screenings and early detection.

The final two home game themes are the most exciting for fans. Homecoming will feature former Texans players coming back to NRG Stadium, and Fan Appreciation Day will be the Texans’ way of thanking fans for their support in 2022.

Here is a list of the home game themes.

Aug. 13 — New Orleans Saints — State of Football (NFL Play Football)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans kickoff their preseason slate by hosting the Saints at 7:00 p.m.

Aug. 25 — San Francisco 49ers — Texans Care presented by Chevron

texans-49ers-justin-reid

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston finishes off their preseason against the Niners at 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 11 — Indianapolis Colts — Liberty White Out (NFL Kickoff)

texans-davis-mills-reveals-goal-jaguars

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Texans open up against the Colts in the first game of the 2022 regular season with a noontime kickoff.

Oct. 2 — Los Angeles Chargers — Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger (NFL Crucial Catch)

texans-draft-nfl-houston-b-grade-2021-class

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In a rematch of last season’s Week 16, the Texans get to prove whether it was luck or skill that led to their defeat of the Chargers. Kickoff is at noon.

Oct. 30 — Tennessee Titans — Kids Day presented by Texas Children’s Hospital (NFL PLAY 60)

texans-davis-mills-2022-under-radar-afc-player

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston hosts the Titans with a 3:05 p.m. kickoff. Kids get to enjoy an AFC South rivalry as a treat.

Nov. 3 — Philadelphia Eagles — Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm

texans-eagles-6th-best-free-agent-destination

(Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The Texans are 0-5 against the Eagles all-time, including 0-1 in their Battle Red jerseys. Maybe the inclusion of Battle Red helmets will help in this Thursday night tilt with a 7:15 p.m. kickoff.

Nov. 20 — Washington Commanders — Salute to Service presented by Bud Light (NFL Salute to Service)

texans-bill-obrien-rookie-class-good-job

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans have a noontime kickoff with an NFC East foe. It will be the first time the Texans will take on the Washington franchise with a different team name.

Dec. 4 — Cleveland Browns — Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai (NFL My Cause, My Cleats)

nfl-davis-mills-texans-2021-unsung-hero

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Texans take on the Browns with a noontime kickoff.

Dec. 18 — Kansas City Chiefs — Homecoming

The Chiefs beat the Texans 42-34 (Matt Patterson via AP)

The Texans will invite back some legends to watch their noontime tilt with the perpetual champions of the AFC West.

Jan. 1 — Jacksonville Jaguars — Fan Appreciation Day presented by Verizon

texans-27-usa-today-week-2-nfl-power-rankings

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Fans will be able to win prizes as part of game day as the Texans show their appreciation to the faithful. Kickoff is at noon.

