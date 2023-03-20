Houston Texans agree to deals with tight end Dalton Schultz, running back Devin Singletary

The Houston Texans agreed to deals with two more offensive playmakers on Monday.

The Texans will sign tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Devin Singletary on one-year deals. Schultz could earn $9 million, according to NFL Network, while Singletary could earn up to $3.75 million, according to ESPN.

Both playmakers could be key in Houston’s revival under new coach DeMeco Ryans, while the Texans await to use No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft when they are expected select a new starting quarterback.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are considered the best quarterback prospects available in the draft.

Both deals follow the Texans’ extension Sunday with left tackle Laremy Tunsil, which will make him the highest-paid player at his position with a reported three-year, $75 million.

Dalton Schultz was key target for Dak Prescott

Dalton Schultz scores a touchdown in the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the NFC divisional playoffs.

Schultz, 26, spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, accounting for 211 catches for 2,122 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career.

Schultz became an important part of the Cowboys offense and was a favorite target for quarterback Dak Prescott during his last three seasons, where he had at least 89 targets from 2020-22.

However, Schultz played last season under the franchise tag for $10.9 million and was unable to reach a long-term contract this offseason.

Devin Singletary was Bills' leading rusher last four seasons

Singletary was a third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2019, and rushed for 3,151 yards with 16 touchdowns, along with 971 yards receiving and four touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons.

Singletary became a free agent after last season, and saw the Bills draft running back James Cook, the younger brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook, during the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Bills also restructured running back Nyheim Hines’ contract last week, according to NFL Network. Hines was acquired at the NFL trade deadline last November.

Singletary will likely be a backup to Texans running back Dameon Pierce, who rushed for 939 yards with four touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie last season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dalton Schultz, Devin Singletary to sign with Houston Texans