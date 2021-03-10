Houston Texans add Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator

1 min read
  • FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator, one of many new additions to first-year coach David Culley's staff, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
  • FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 file photo, Houston Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel walks onto the field for an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator, one of many new additions to first-year coach David Culley's staff, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Romeo Crennel, who was the interim coach last season following Bill O'Brien's dismissal after an 0-4 start, will remain with the team as the senior advisor for football performance. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator, one of many new additions to first-year coach David Culley's staff.

Smith, who will also hold the title of associate head coach, coached at Illinois from 2016 until he was fired in December. He coached the Bears from 2004-12, the Buccaneers from 2014-15, and has been an assistant with the Rams in a decades-long coaching career which began as a high school assistant in Texas in 1980. Smith led the Bears to the NFC title in 2006 before losing in the Super Bowl to the Colts.

Romeo Crennel, the interim coach last season following Bill O'Brien's dismissal after an 0-4 start, will remain with the team as the senior adviser for football performance.

The Texans also retained offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and running backs coach Danny Barrett from last year's staff.

Other new additions to the staff are special teams coordinator Frank Ross, passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton, wide receivers coach Robert Prince, and tight ends coach Andy Bischoff. The Texans also added James Campen to coach the offensive line, Bobby King as the defensive line coach, Miles Smith to coach linebackers, Greg Jackson as safeties coach and cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso.



More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

