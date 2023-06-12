Houston Texans to add JJ Watt to their Ring of Honor this season

Former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt announced his retirement after the 2022 NFL season, capping off a Hall Of Fame-worthy 12-year career.

Watt’s career will go down as one of the best ever from a Wisconsin product. He was a three-time Defensive Player Of The Year, a five-time participant in the Pro Bowl and a five-time first-team All-Pro. While injuries defined much of the latter half of his career, his peak in Houston from 2012-2015 was one of the best four-year stretches the sport has ever seen.

Now that his career has officially come to a close, the Houston Texans announced today they will add Watt to their Ring of Honor on October 1.

9️⃣9️⃣ is coming home 🤘 pic.twitter.com/DHwWVkWUoi — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 12, 2023

Watt’s Houston career ended after 10 seasons. He played in 128 games during that time, recording a whopping 531 tackles, 172 tackles-for-loss, 282 quarterback hits, 25 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions and 3 touchdowns.

Watt will be honored on the day his brother T.J. and the Pittsburgh Steelers visit town.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire