Houston Texans 53-man roster: Who made the cut?

The Houston Texans made it to 3:00 p.m. Central Time with their roster under 53 men, meeting the NFL’s deadline.

Here is a list at who the Texans decided to keep on their 53-man roster at the deadline. It is worth mentioning the Texans have to wait until 12:00 p.m. on Aug. 30 before they can construct their practice squad. The way the roster looks today may not be the final version when they enter Week 1 as there is still tinkering with injured players that must be finalized.

Nevertheless here is how the Texans made their way from 90 players in the offseason to 53 at the end of preseason.

Quarterback — 4

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Running back — 5

(Photo by Brian Barefield/Texans Wire)

Receiver — 8

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Tight end — 3

(Photo by Brian Barefield/Texans Wire)

Offensive line — 9

Offensive Linemen (9)

Defensive line — 8

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Linebacker — 5

(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Defensive back — 8

houston-texans-training-camp-53-man-roster

Special teams — 3

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire