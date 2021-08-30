Houston Texans 53-man roster projection after preseason

The Houston Texans have to get their roster to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. Central Time on Aug. 31.

There will be some moves to be made outside of the traditional cutting of players. General manager Nick Caserio may have to pull off some trades, and the coaching staff may have to designate some players for injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list.

The Texans will also have the benefit of an expanded practice squad again, as the size will remain at 16 for another season. Don’t forget that the Texans can also activate players from the practice squad to the active roster on game days.

“Especially with the COVID situation that we have now, with the way the game is, as far as what that has done, being able to have those guys there with the big practice squad like that gives us some options that we didn’t have in the past,” coach David Culley said on Aug. 26.

Here is a projection of the final 53-man roster.

Quarterback — 2

QB Tyrod Taylor QB Davis Mills The Texans will keep Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills on the roster. That doesn't mean Houston will do away with Jeff Driskel just because he doesn't make the active roster. Rather, he will be a player they will stash on the practice squad. Driskel is a known quantity around the NFL and should be safe from being poached.

Running back — 4

texans-tim-kelly-very-lucky-running-back-stable

RB — Mark Ingram RB — David Johnson RB — Phillip Lindsay RB — Scottie Phillips The Texans will keep their Pro Bowl running backs on the active roster and also their undrafted free agent from last year. Rex Burkhead and Buddy Howell are practice squad candidates.

Receiver — 5

WR — Brandin Cooks WR — Chris Conley WR — Nico Collins WR — Alex Erickson WR — Andre Roberts The Texans try to stash Jordan Veasy on the practice squad and also try to trade Keke Coutee. Anthony Miller could start the year on injured reserve.

Tight end — 4

TE — Jordan Akins TE — Pharaoh Brown TE — Brevin Jordan TE — Antony Auclair Ryan Izzo is a known quantity in the NFL, and the Texans will try to keep him on the practice squad. The same goes for Paul Quessenberry, who has been moonlighting as a fullback in Houston's offense.

Tackle — 4

OT — Laremy Tunsil OT — Geron Christian OT — Charlie Heck OT — Tytus Howard Culley told reporters on Aug. 26 that Marcus Cannon is "progressing right through [his] rehab]." Cannon is currently on the physically unable to perform list, and he could start the season there, which would mean he will miss the first six weeks of the season.

Guard — 3

G — Max Scharping G — Justin McCray G — Cole Toner The Texans will try to keep undrafted free agent Ryan McCollum from Texas A&M on the practice squad.

Center — 1

texans-training-camp-2021-5-takeaways-day-14

C — Justin Britt It doesn't mean the Texans won't have any other players on the roster that can't play center; they will just have one official one in Britt.

Defensive end — 6

DE — Jacob Martin DE — Jonathan Greenard DE — Whitney Mercilus DE — DeMarcus Walker DE — Charles Omenihu DE — Jordan Jenkins The Texans will have a healthy crop of pass rushers they can send off the edge. Greenard should be back from his ankle injury in enough time to avoid going to injured reserve.

Defensive tackle — 5

pro-football-focus-grades-texans-rookies-cowboys

DT — Ross Blacklock DT — Maliek Collins DT — Roy Lopez DT — Vincent Taylor DT — Jaleel Johnson Consider that Omenihu will also play some on the inside, and the same can be said of Blacklock possibly kicking outside if need be. The Texans' defensive line will display some position flexibility.

Linebacker — 5

LB — Zach Cunningham LB — Christian Kirksey LB — Garret Wallow LB — Kamu Grugier-Hill LB — Kevin Pierre-Louis LB — Tae Davis Houston will keep their rookie in Wallow on the active roster while trying to keep Neville Hewitt and Hardy Nickerson on the practice squad.

Cornerback — 6

CB — Bradley Roby CB — Vernon Hargreaves CB — Terrance Mitchell CB — Desmond King CB — Tavierre Thomas CB — Ka'dar Hollman King has utility as a returner. The Texans should have enough veteran talent along the defensive perimeter to shore up their new Tampa 2 scheme.

Safety — 5

texans-justin-reid-growth-defense

S — Justin Reid S — Lonnie Johnson S — Eric Murray S — Terrence Brooks S — Jonathan Owens A.J. Moore will be a player the Texans try to keep on the practice squad. No trade for Johnson, and the "Evil Twins" get to take the field in Week 1.

Specialists — 3

K — Ka'imi Fairbairn P — Cam Johnston LS — Jon Weeks The only new face is the punter inn Johnston, who got to show off his effectiveness at backing the opposition up near their own goal line.

