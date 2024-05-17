Houston Texans 2024 schedule: Downloadable wallpaper

The Houston Texans released their 2024 schedule Wednesday evening, which features several high-profile matchups for the upcoming season.

Houston opens the season on the road with a rematch of Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Texans then head home to take on No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, thus entering a new era for two former downtrodden fan bases.

For the second consecutive season, the Texans close the season against a division opponent on the road, only this time it’ll be in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Houston’s schedule features four prime-time games, including a second Sunday Night Football contest against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. They will also face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 11 and travel to Met Life Stadium to take on the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football come October 31.

They will also face the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day as part of a Netflix doubleheader as part of the league’s new streaming deal. Houston also travels to Arrowhead Stadium on a Saturday to take on Patrick Mahomes and Super Bowl champion Kansas City on December 21.

To ensure that you never miss any of the action this season, use our NFL Wires downloadable 2024 Texans schedule, featuring Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., star receiver Nico Collins, and breakout rookie Tank Dell.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire