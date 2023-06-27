Houston Texans 2023 resale ticket prices see increase
Houston Texans resale ticket prices are on the rise in 2023.
According to Nick Schwartz from the Touchdown Wire, using data from TicketSmarter, the average price to see a Texans game went from $159 in 2022 to $216 in 2023.
While the prices may be on the rise, the Texans still are among the bottom in resale ticket prices. Only the Atlanta Falcons have lower prices at $196.
Across the rest of the AFC South, the defending division champion Jacksonville Jaguars are at $242, up from $126 a season ago. The Tennessee Titans are just ahead of them at $247, up from $218. The Indianapolis Colts are next at $253, up from $200.
More Opinion!
Former Texans QB David Carr picks Dallas Cowboys fans as most deserving of Super Bowl LVIII win