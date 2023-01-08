Houston Texans 2023 opponents revealed: Visit the Bengals, host the Buccaneers
The Houston Texans have finished the season 3-13-1 and can look forward to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Texans fans can also look forward to the following opponents when the 2023 season kicks off.
Houston won’t know the date and times for their opponents until much later in the offseason. However, thanks to the NFL’s scheduling formula implemented in 2002 and tinkered with in 2021 after the introduction of a 17th game, the opponents are already known upon the completion of a season.
The Texans are slated to play the NFC South every four years, the complete AFC North every three years. Their AFC West, AFC East, and NFC West opponents are determined by their respective placements in their division. With Houston finishing last in the AFC South, they get the last place teams in the AFC West, AFC East, and NFC West.
Atlanta Falcons (away)
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Last time: Oct. 6, 2019 (NRG Stadium) — 53-32, Texans
Houston leads the series 3-2
Carolina Panthers (away)
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Last time: Sept. 23, 2021 (NRG Stadium) — 24-9, Panthers
Carolina leads the series 4-2
New Orleans Saints (home)
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Last time: Sept. 9, 2019 (Caesars Superdome) — 30-28, Saints
New Orleans leads the series 3-2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home)
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Last time: Dec. 21, 2021 (Raymond James Stadium) — 23-20, Texans
Houston leads the series 4-1
Baltimore Ravens (away)
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Last time: Sept. 20, 2020 (NRG Stadium) — 33-16, Ravens
Baltimore leads the all-time series 10-2 (1-0 in playoffs)
Cincinnati Bengals (away)
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Last time: Dec. 27, 2020 (NRG Stadium) — 37-31, Bengals
Houston leads the all-time series 8-5 (2-0 in playoffs)
Cleveland Browns (home)
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Last time: Dec. 4, 2022 (NRG Stadium) — 27-14, Browns
Houston leads the series 7-6
Pittsburgh Steelers (home)
Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Last time: Sept. 27, 2020 (Acrisure Stadium) — 28-21, Steelers
Pittsburgh leads the series 5-2
Denver Broncos (home)
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Last time: Sept. 18, 2022 (Empower Field) — 16-9, Broncos
Denver leads the series 6-3
New York Jets (away)
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Last time: Nov. 28, 2021 (NRG Stadium) — 21-14, Jets
New York leads the series 6-3
Arizona Cardinals (home)
Michael Chow/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Last time: Oct. 24, 2021 (State Farm Field) — 31-5, Cardinals
Arizona leads the series 3-2
Jacksonville Jaguars (home, away)
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Last time: Jan. 1, 2023 (NRG Stadium) — 31-3, Jaguars
Houston leads the series 28-14
Tennessee Titans (home, away)
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Last time: Dec. 24, 2022 (Nissan Stadium) — 19-14, Texans
The Titans lead the series 23-19
Indianapolis Colts (home, away)
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Last time: Jan. 8, 2023 (Lucas Oil Stadium) — 32-31, Texans
Indianapolis leads the all-time series 32-10-1 (1-0 in playoffs)