Houston Texans 2023 opponents revealed: Visit the Bengals, host the Buccaneers

The Houston Texans have finished the season 3-13-1 and can look forward to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Texans fans can also look forward to the following opponents when the 2023 season kicks off.

Houston won’t know the date and times for their opponents until much later in the offseason. However, thanks to the NFL’s scheduling formula implemented in 2002 and tinkered with in 2021 after the introduction of a 17th game, the opponents are already known upon the completion of a season.

The Texans are slated to play the NFC South every four years, the complete AFC North every three years. Their AFC West, AFC East, and NFC West opponents are determined by their respective placements in their division. With Houston finishing last in the AFC South, they get the last place teams in the AFC West, AFC East, and NFC West.

Atlanta Falcons (away)

Last time: Oct. 6, 2019 (NRG Stadium) — 53-32, Texans

Houston leads the series 3-2

Carolina Panthers (away)

Last time: Sept. 23, 2021 (NRG Stadium) — 24-9, Panthers

Carolina leads the series 4-2

New Orleans Saints (home)

Last time: Sept. 9, 2019 (Caesars Superdome) — 30-28, Saints

New Orleans leads the series 3-2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (home)

Last time: Dec. 21, 2021 (Raymond James Stadium) — 23-20, Texans

Houston leads the series 4-1

Baltimore Ravens (away)

Last time: Sept. 20, 2020 (NRG Stadium) — 33-16, Ravens

Baltimore leads the all-time series 10-2 (1-0 in playoffs)

Cincinnati Bengals (away)

Last time: Dec. 27, 2020 (NRG Stadium) — 37-31, Bengals

Houston leads the all-time series 8-5 (2-0 in playoffs)

Cleveland Browns (home)

Last time: Dec. 4, 2022 (NRG Stadium) — 27-14, Browns

Houston leads the series 7-6

Pittsburgh Steelers (home)

Last time: Sept. 27, 2020 (Acrisure Stadium) — 28-21, Steelers

Pittsburgh leads the series 5-2

Denver Broncos (home)

Last time: Sept. 18, 2022 (Empower Field) — 16-9, Broncos

Denver leads the series 6-3

New York Jets (away)

Last time: Nov. 28, 2021 (NRG Stadium) — 21-14, Jets

New York leads the series 6-3

Arizona Cardinals (home)

Last time: Oct. 24, 2021 (State Farm Field) — 31-5, Cardinals

Arizona leads the series 3-2

Jacksonville Jaguars (home, away)

Last time: Jan. 1, 2023 (NRG Stadium) — 31-3, Jaguars

Houston leads the series 28-14

Tennessee Titans (home, away)

Last time: Dec. 24, 2022 (Nissan Stadium) — 19-14, Texans

The Titans lead the series 23-19

Indianapolis Colts (home, away)

Last time: Jan. 8, 2023 (Lucas Oil Stadium) — 32-31, Texans

Indianapolis leads the all-time series 32-10-1 (1-0 in playoffs)

