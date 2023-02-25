Houston Texans 2023 coaching staff: Meet DeMeco Ryans’ crew

The Houston Texans announced their new coaching staff.

DeMeco Ryans stated in his introductory presser that he wanted a staff that reflected diversity because players process information differently. Having a multitude of experiences and approaches on the staff can allow players an opportunity to understand the objectives without a monolithic approach.

There were some holdovers from the Lovie Smith era, which reflected a commitment to merit-based performance as well. However, most of the hires were from the San Francisco 49ers or had such Kyle Shanahan connections.

Houston hopes to rise from the bottom of the AFC South in 2023. If they are to do so, it will be with this coaching staff.

Coach: DeMeco Ryans

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Ryans is the third full-time coach in Texans history to come from a defensive background.

Defensive coordinator: Matt Burke

texans-cardinals-matt-burke-defensive-coordinator

Joe Rondone/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Burke was the New York Jets’ “game management coach” in 2021, the first year with Robert Saleh as coach. Saleh was with the 49ers from 2017-20, crossing over with Ryans, who was there from 2017-22.

Defensive line coach: Jacques Cesaire

Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Smith holdover returns for a second season in Houston.

Linebackers coach: Chris Kiffin

browns-dl-coach-chris-kiffin-strong-favorite-texans-staff

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kiffin was the 49ers’ pass rush specialist from 2018-19.

Cornerbacks coach: Dino Vasso

houston-texans-2022-coaching-staff-stays-demeco-ryans

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Vasso returns for his third season in Houston. Texans Wire predicted Vasso’s return.

Safeties coach: Stephen Adegoke

texans-49ers-stephen-adegoke-safeties-coach

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Adegoke was defensive quality control for the 49ers in 2022.

Defensive passing game coordinator: Cory Undlin

texans-looking-cory-undlin-defensive-coordinator

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Undlin was the 49ers’ passing game specialist and secondary coach from 2021-22.

Defensive assistant: Ben Bolling

texans-ben-bolling-coach-senior-bowl-national-team-linebackers

(AP Photo)

Bolling returns for his third season in Houston, fresh off of coaching linebackers at the Senior Bowl.

Offensive coordinator: Bobby Slowik

texans-49ers-bobby-slowik-offensive-coordinator

(AP Photo)

Slowik has been in San Francisco since 2017, and even was a defensive quality control coach alongside Ryans that year.

Story continues

Quarterbacks coach: Jerrod Johnson

texans-vikings-jerrod-johnson-quarterbacks-coach

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson was a Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellow with the 49ers in 2017.

Running backs coach: Danny Barrett

texans-keep-danny-barrett-rb-coach

(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)

Barrett returns for his sixth season in Houston, the longest-tenured position coach on the staff.

Receivers coach/passing game coordinator: Ben McDaniels

nick-caserio-staying-touch-texans-remaining-coaches

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

McDaniels returns for his third year with the Texans.

Tight ends coach: Jake Moreland

texans-jake-moreland-te-coach

(AP Photo)

There is no overt connection to Ryans other than Moreland was the assistant offensive line coach for the Jets in 2021; the Ryans-Saleh connection.

Offensive line coach: Chris Strausser

texans-chris-strausser-drop-ol-coach-george-warhop

Matt Kryger/IndyStar-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Strausser has no overt connection to Ryans, but may have one with special teams coordinator Frank Ross. For the past four seasons, Strausser has been the offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts. Ross was the assistant special teams coach with the Colts from 2018-20.

Assistant offensive line coach: Cole Popovich

texans-spur-staff-coach-cole-popovich

Daily News and Wicked Local Staff Photo/Ken McGagh-USA TODAY NETWORK

Popovich has his connection to the Texans through general manager Nick Caserio and the New England Patriots. From 2016-20, Popovich served in a variety of roles for New England.

Offensive assistant: DeNarius McGhee

(AP Photo)

McGhee returns for a third season with the Texans.

Offensive assistant: Jarrod James

texans-chris-smith-sacks-jaguars-trevor-lawrence

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

James returns for another season in Houston.

Senior offensive assistant: Bill Lazor

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Lazor was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. Ryans finished out his career in Philadelphia from 2012-15.

Senior offensive assistant: Shane Day

texans-shane-day

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Day was the quarterbacks coach for the 49ers from 2019-20.

Special teams coordinator: Frank Ross

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Ross returns for his third season. The John Carroll University and Patriots connections are strong and produce results.

Assistant special teams: Sean Baker

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

How can you get rid of the special teams assistant when the unit was exemplary in 2022?

Chief of staff: Nick Kray

texans-interview-director-player-personnel-matt-bazirgan-gm

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kray had a similar role with the 49ers during Ryans’ tenure.

Assistant to the coaches: Jake Olson

texans-lose-another-assistant

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Olson has his connection to Kray.

Strength and conditioning: Mike Eubanks

texans-strength-conditioning-coach-mike-eubanks

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Eubanks was the assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2018, and became the main coach in that department starting in 2019.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire