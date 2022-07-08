Houston Texans 2022 training camp: Everything fans need to know

The Houston Texans kickoff training camp July 29 at Houston Methodist Training Center, and fans will be able to see their team take the field.

There is optimism throughout NRG Stadium as coach Lovie Smith takes over with second-year quarterback Davis Mills getting a realistic shot at the starting job. The future is also bright as general manager Nick Caserio still has twin first-round picks through the 2024 draft.

All training camp practices are subject to short-notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations’ decisions. Follow the Houston Texans on social media to stay up to date on any such changes.

Here is everything Texans fans need to know about training camp.

Open practice dates

The Texans announced that the July 29-30, Aug. 2-3, Aug. 5-6, and Aug. 9-10 training camp practices will be free and open to the public. All practices will start at 8:00 a.m. CT.

How to acquire training camp tickets

Fans will have the chance to register to win free tickets starting July 8. General admission is not guaranteed, and ticket distribution will be based on each day’s availability.

Season ticket holders: check your email

Season ticket members will get an email with further details on their registration for training camp along with additional benefits.

Battle Red T-shirts

Fans will also be able to purchase the team’s new limited-edition Battle Red T-shirts throughout camp with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation.

2022 NFL Fan of the Year

On July 30, the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year contest launches on Back Together Saturday, which will celebrate extraordinary fans. The criteria includes fans who represent what it means to be a fan and who have been a positive influence on or rallying force for their family, friends, and community. The contest is also looking for fans whose fandom, contributions to the team, and connection to pro football inspire others.

The Texans’ 2022 nominee will be announced in October.

The nominee will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LVII, a game program and two custom jerseys, among other prizes.

The 2022 NFL Fan of the Year will be announced during Super Bowl weekend.

Evolving the fan experience

Texans president Greg Grissom hopes 2022 will provide another opportunity for the team to evolve the training camp experience for fans.

“Every year, we look for ways to evolve the fan experience at Training Camp and this year is no different,” Grissom said. “This is already one of the most exciting times of the year for our entire organization and even more so this season as we release new limited-edition gear and kick off the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year contest. Our fans are extremely important to us, and we’re thrilled to continue to give them exclusive access to our team as they prepare for the 2022 season.”

