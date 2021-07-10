Houston Texans 2022 NFL draft target: Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett

The Houston Texans have immediate solutions at defensive tackle with Maliek Collins and Brandon Dunn. They may even have long-term solutions on the roster with Auzoyah Alufohai, Ross Blacklock, and Charles Omenihu, who has versatility both inside and outside.

However, if the 2021 season reveals the Texans need more help at the three-technique defensive tackle in defensive coordinator Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme, Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett is a player they need to consider.

According to Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus, Garrett is the fifth-best interior defensive lineman in the 2022 NFL draft.

With the depth along the Ohio State defensive line in recent years, there’s no shame in the fact that it took until Garrett’s redshirt junior year in 2020 to crack into the starting lineup. It was most certainly worth the wait because Garrett was one of the most impactful defensive tackles in America last season. He’s a slightly undersized defensive tackle at 6-foot-2, 299 pounds, and looks likely to be a 3-technique at the next level. With his quicks and the way he uses his hands, Garrett can succeed in such a role.

Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett is a wound-up defensive lineman… Quick twitch 1st step that can get vertical/penetrate immediately. Tough to pull OL in front of him expecting a pin back – he's too quick Garrett can lined up at 1T, 3T, 5T on any given play pic.twitter.com/IrmJYkUOHu — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) June 21, 2021

While we don’t have too many questions about him impacting the passer after putting up an 88.9 pass-rushing grade in 2020, the question will be how he holds up in the run game. He cedes ground far too frequently, even in one-on-one situations. It’s why, even at Ohio State, he only took six snaps at the nose all last season. That will scare off some teams who covet more versatile linemen.

Garrett is a redshirt senior who has provided the Buckeyes with 40 combined tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, an interception, which was returned for a touchdown, and two pass breakups through 21 career games.

Smith has also seen Garrett up close as the Texans’ defensive coordinator was the University of Illinois’ head football coach from 2016-20.