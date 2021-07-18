Houston Texans 2021 player profile: DE Jordan Jenkins

Jordan Jenkins was no different than most people in 2020: he had a down year. During his final campaign as a member of the New York Jets, Jenkins’ on-field production took a significant declined from the previous two years, and a severe shoulder injury resulted in an early end to his season.

After failing to convince the Jets that he was worth keeping around beyond 2020, Jenkins signed with the Texans in March as the prototypical free agent Nick Caserio targeted on the open market.

With a lot to prove regarding his health and on-field play, here’s a look at how Jenkins can have a positive impact on the Texans’ defense while showcasing to Caserio that he is worth keeping around for the long haul.

Rundown

texans-jordan-jenkins-rehab-torn-labrum-going-pretty-well

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Rundown

Position: Defensive End Age: 27 Height: 6-3 Weight: 260 lbs Hometown: Houston, Texas High School: Harris County High School (GA) College: Georgia Draft: 2016, Third-round pick No. 86 Acquired: 2021 NFL Free agency

Profile

family-man-jordan-jenkins-pleased-play-texans

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

It's no secret that Jenkins possesses the talent to get after the quarterback. In his first four seasons in New York, Jenkins was one of the Jets' most reliable pass-rushes after recording 40 quarterback hits and 20.5 sacks to begin his career. Jenkins recorded a career-low 2.0 sacks in 2020, but a portion of his struggles came by the result of playing with a weakened Jets' defense — especially after the departure of Jamal Adams. Jenkins will likely recapture his status as an elite pass-rusher playing alongside Shaq Lawson and Charles Omenihu in Houston. But Jenkins' most significant impact on the Texans' defensive front will be his ability to stop the run. Even in a down season, Jenkins was a decisive force in stopping the run, as he posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 74.7 in run defense. When compared to the Texans' defensive team in 2020, Jenkins would have been Houston's best D-line in stopping the run.

1

1