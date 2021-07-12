Houston Texans 2021 player profile: LT Laremy Tunsil

During his three-year stint with the Miami Dolphins, Laremy Tunsil established himself as one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen without playing beside a top-tier quarterback.

After protecting Deshaun Watson in his first two seasons with the Houston Texans, Tunsil’s third year may resemble his time in South Beach — an elite offensive lineman whose on-field production could go unnoticed due to the lack of talent under center.

Here’s a look at Tunsil, who is arguably the Texas best talent, ahead of the 2021 season.

Rundown

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Offensive Tackle Age: 26 Height: 6-5 Weight: 315 lbs Hometown: Harvey, LA High School: Columbia High School, FL. College: Ole Miss Draft: 2016, First Round Pick No. 13 Acquired: 2019 via trade with the Miami Dolphins

Profile

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There have been numerous debates on whether or not the Texans gave up too much when they acquired Tunsil in 2019, but no one can deny his impact on Houston's offensive line. While posting an average pass-blocking grade of 87.4, Tunsil has only allowed five sacks and one quarterback hit during his first two seasons with the Texans. Barring any significant injury that could sideline him, Tunsil will continue to demonstrate his dominance on the line of scrimmage throughout the 2021 season. With Tunsil protecting the left side, the presence of the two-time Pro Bowler will likely help Tyrod Taylor succeed as Houston's presume starting quarterback this season. After winning 89.7 percent of his pass-block snaps in 2020, Tunsil is entering the season ranked as the NFL's third-best offensive tackle — according to ESPN.

