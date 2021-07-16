Houston Texans 2021 player profile: DT Ross Blacklock

The Houston Texans did not have one player from their 2020 draft class who made an impact on the team last season. Certainly, not having OTAs and rookie mini-camp played into the newbies’ lack of on-field production. But the rookies came into the season facing a difficult task to prove their worth in the NFL — given that the previous regime was not fond of playing first-year players.

Of the five players drafted by former head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, Ross Blacklock is still the most promising prospect who should excel in 2021 as the Texans begin the prelude to their rebuild.

Rundown

texans-ross-blacklock-development

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Position: Defensive Tackle Age: 23 Height: 6-3 Weight: 290 lbs Hometown: Missouri City, Texas High School: Fort Bend Elkins High School College: TCU Draft: 2020, Second-round pick No. 40 Acquired: 2020 NFL Draft

Profile

texans-ross-blacklock-lessons-learned-2020

(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)

With the Texans converting into a Tampa 2 defense under Lovie Smith, Blacklock will have a better chance of seeing the field as one of the four d-lineman on the defensive front in 2021. But more opportunities to play means Houston will rely upon the talents that made him the Texans' top selection in 2020. One way for Blacklock to live up to his draft status is by tapping into his potential as a pass-rusher. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described the Texas native as a relentless pass-rusher after recording 5.5 sacks in 24 collegiate games at TCU. While leading all rookies in snaps played (255), Blacklock ended his rookie season with only two quarterback hits and no sacks. In 15 games, he posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 50.0 in pass-rushing, and an overall evaluation of 30.2.

