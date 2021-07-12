Houston Texans 2021 player profile: WR Donte Moncrief

When the Houston Texans begin their 2021 campaign inside NRG Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars in September, Donte Moncrief will be on his sixth team in three years. Despite becoming an NFL journeyman over the past few seasons, Houston could become Moncrief’s best destination to re-establish himself as a quality NFL receiver since his four-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts.

Moncrief spent a few weeks in November with the New England Patriots, no doubt familiarizing himself with then-director of player personnel, Nick Caserio, who is now the Texans’ general manager. Moncrief is another one of the sundry free agents on prove-it deals in Houston. The 27-year-old has a chance to show what he can bring to a Texans roster eager to build a winning culture.

Rundown

texans-sign-colts-donte-moncrief-1-year-deal

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Wide Receiver Age: 27 Height: 6-2 Weight: 216 lbs Hometown: Raleigh, MS High School: Raleigh High School, MS. College: Ole Miss Draft: 2014, Third round, pick No. 90 Acquired: 2021 Free Agency

Profile

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

With the exception of Brandin Cooks, the Texans will be relying on a wide receiver core by committee in 2021. And one of the receivers with the potential to help the Texans excel in the passing game is Moncrief. Coming out of Ole Miss, Moncrief was one of the top prospects at his position entering the 2014 NFL Draft. But the lack of stability has resulted in the Mississippi native having a subpar career. The last time Moncrief was consistently a part of a franchise's receiving core came during the 2018 season as a member of the Jaguars. Moncrief ended the year with 668 reception yards (13.9 avg) — second-most on the team — during his lone season in Jacksonville. By joining a team that doesn't have a clear-cut No. 2 or No. 3 receiver, Moncrief has the perfect opportunity to rejuvenate his career with the Texans while proving to Nick Caserio that he belongs in Houston beyond the 2021 season. After appearing in six games for the Patriots in 2020, Moncrief signed a one-year contract to join the Texans in March. Following his departure from the Jaguars, Moncrief has had three short stints with the Steelers ('19), Panthers ('19) and Jets practice squad ('20).

