Houston Texans 2021 player profile: C-G Justin McCray

Justin McCray spent last season playing for the Atlanta Falcons, where he appeared in 10 games with two starts. McCray may not be much of an upgrade in protecting Tyrod Taylor, but his presence will add depth to the Houston Texans’ offensive line.

After signing a two-year deal with the Texans this offseason, here’s what to expect from McCray ahead of his first season in Houston.

Rundown

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Position: Offensive Guard Age: 29 Height: 6-3 Weight: 317 lbs Hometown: Miami, Fla. High School: Miami Southridge, Fla. College: University of Central Florida Draft: Undrafted Acquired: 2021 free agency

Profile

(AP Photo/Brett Duke)

With a Pro Football Focus grade of 54.8, McCray has never thrived as an o-line pass blocker. Over the past two seasons, McCray has posted an average pass-blocking grade of 40.0, while allowing six sacks and 27 total quarterback pressures. But despite his struggles protecting the quarterback, McCray has always succeeded as a run blocker. Since 2018, the UCF prodigy has registered a run-blocking grade of 62.2, according to PFF. McCray's ability to create gaps as an offensive lineman will be extremely beneficial in helping the Texans improve their run game in 2021 — especially while blocking for Phillip Lindsay, Mark Ingram and David Johnson in the backfield.

1

1