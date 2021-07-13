Houston Texans 2021 player profile: G Max Scharping

After a promising rookie year, the 2020 campaign was an example of the sophomore slump for Max Scharping. Despite battling COVID and its effects for half the season, Scharping on-field production took a decline across the board.

As he enters his third season with the Houston Texans, there is one part of Scharping’s game he must improve in hopes of bouncing back in 2021.

Position: Offensive Guard Age: 24 Height: 6-6 Weight: 327 lbs Hometown: Green Bay, Wis. High School: Green Bay Southwest College: Northern Illinois Draft: 2019, Second round, pick No. 55 Acquired: 2019 NFL Draft

One of the qualities that made Scharping a promising prospect during his rookie season was his ability to protect Deshaun Watson. In 1,385 career snaps played at left guard, Scharping has only given up a total of 40 QB pressures and four sacks. Protecting the quarterback has never been a problem for Scharping, but the 24-year-old native from Green Bay must improve his blocking in the run game. Since his rookie season in 2019, Scharping has recorded an average grade of 48.7 in run blocking — according to Pro Football Focus.

