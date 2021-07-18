Houston Texans 2021 player profile: DE Jonathan Greenard

Jonathan Greenard might have been the most exciting prospect the Houston Texans drafted during the 2020 NFL Draft. He was one of the most promising linebackers who came out during the draft, as Greenard finished his collegiate career capturing first-team All-SEC honors in 2019.

The Texans are going from a 3-4 to a Tampa 2 with a 4-3 look. Greenard is going from an outside linebacker standing up to a defensive end with a hand in the dirt, which he chalks up to just being “football.”

“I think it’s just getting terminologies down, but other than that, it’s football,” Greenard told reporters on June 9. “Like you said, I’ve done it in college the most times before. Really just more of the nitty gritty now. Just take less of the thinking out of it and just go. I’m excited to see where we go.”

After watching most of the previous season from afar, a position change and a new defensive coordinator could be the key to Greenard finding his niche in 2021 with the Texans.

Position: Defensive End Age: 24 Height: 6-3 Weight: 263 lbs Hometown: Hiram, Ga. High School: Hiram High School College: Florida Draft: 2020, Third-round pick No. 90 Acquired: 2020 NFL Draft

During the Texans' four-week OTA period, new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith wasted no time embedding his signature Tampa 2 defense. One of the changes Smith made to Houston's defense was switching Greenard to defensive end. Greenard said the transition to defensive end would allow him to make more plays on the ball — which could result in the second-year prospect showcasing the talents that made him a defensive star in college. During his lone season with the Gators, Greenard recorded 53 tackles with 16.0 tackles for loss, to go along with 10.0 sacks and three forced fumbles. In the 265 defensive snaps played in 2020 (24%), the Texans received a small sample size of the disruption Greenard can cause on defense. Greenard ended his rookie campaign with three quarterback hits and a sack.

