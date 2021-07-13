Houston Texans 2021 player profile: G Lane Taylor

Lane Taylor defined all odds as an undrafted rookie when he landed with the Green Bay Packers in 2013. He became a vital piece in helping protect Aaron Rogers for seven consecutive seasons while making 50 career starts.

After missing out on all of the 2020 season, can Taylor define the odds again after sustaining a devastating knee injury?

According to an interview with center Justin Britt on May 20, Taylor brings leadership to the locker room along with former New England Patriots right tackle Marcus Cannon. What Taylor also has going for him is the current offensive line coach, James Campen, was also his position coach with the Packers from 2013-17. Campen was the position coach who helped Taylor develop into a quality starter.

In 2021, the question will be whether Taylor can flourish again under Campen’s direction.

Rundown

Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Offensive Guard Age: 31 Height: 6-3 Weight: 324 lbs Hometown: Arlington, Texas High School: Arlington James Martin High School College: Oklahoma State Draft: Undrafted (2013) Acquired: 2021 NFL free agency

Profile

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor will be one of several players who will be using the upcoming season as a rehabilitation year. He missed out on the entire 2020 campaign after going down with an ACL injury during the Packers' Week 1 victory against the Vikings. The year prior, Taylor only played two games before his season came to an early end due to a biceps injury. As a versatile lineman who plays left guard, Taylor will likely begin the season backing up Max Scharping but could end the year starting next to Laramy Tunsil. Twenty-eighteen marked the last time Taylor played a nearly complete season before injury began to take a toll on his career. In 15 games played and 881 snaps at left guard, Taylor ended the season with a Pro Football Focus grade of 67.3 in pass-protection and 60.7 in run-blocking.

