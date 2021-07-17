Houston Texans 2021 player profile: DT Brandon Dunn

After D.J. Reader departed for Cincinnati last spring, Brandon Dunn was next in line to take the role as the starting nose tackle for the Houston Texans. Although injuries cut his 2020 season short by three games, Dunn’s output as Houston’s starting nose tackle was a complete 180 from when Reader held the reins for four years.

Dunn had his season cut short with three games to go in 2020 as he sustained a pelvic fracture against the Chicago Bears. Dunn has spent all offseason rehabilitating from the injury, and is a full go for training camp.

Here is what Dunn must improve on in hopes of a bounce-back season in 2021.

Position: Defensive Tackle Age: 28 Height: 6-2 Weight: 310 lbs Hometown: Louisville, Ky. High School: Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park College: Louisville Draft: Undrafted Acquired: 2016 free agent

The Texans had the league's worst run defense last season, as they gave up an average of 160.3 rushing yards per game. A portion of Houston's defensive struggles in defending the run came due to the lack of talent at nose tackle — which Dunn held as the starter. According to Pro Football Focus, Dunn ended the 2020 season with one of the team's worst evaluations in stopping the run, posting a rush-defensive grade of 33.7 in 260 snaps played in run defense. Dunn's struggles at defending the run for a nose tackle was a 49.6 PFF drop off from Reader's production in 2019, where the Texans gave up 121.1 yards on the ground. Dunn will likely begin the season reclaiming his role as the Texans' starter at nose tackle. But there could be a mid-season shake-up if the Texans' run defense doesn't improve with Dunn a part of the defensive front four.

