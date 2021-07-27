Houston Texans 2021 player profile: CB Bradley Roby

Last season, Bradley Roby was arguably the best defensive back on the field for the Houston Texans. In 2020, Roby recorded one of the Texans’ three interceptions on the year, while allowing 29 catches on 45 targets.

In an offseason that saw significant turnover at nearly every position, Roby will be one of few familiar faces returning to the Texans in 2021 — which will result in the Ohio State prodigy improving Houston’s secondary core next season.

As he enters his third campaign with the franchise, here is a quick look at Roby ahead of the 2021 season.

Rundown

Position: Cornerback Age: 29 Height: 5-11 Weight: 194 lbs Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas High School: Peachtree Ridge High School (GA) College: Ohio State Draft: 2014, First-round pick No. 31 Acquired: 2019 NFL Free agency

Profile

Due to the six-game suspension he received last November for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, Roby will miss the Texans' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But when he returns to the team ahead of their match against the Cleveland Browns, expect Roby to reclaim his role as the Texans No. 1 cornerback. During the Texans' four-week OTA period, Houston's new defensive coordinator, Lovie Smith, spoke on how Roby's speed will play a major role in the Texans' 4-3 defense in 2021. "Number one, I think he has that skillset to be able to do [cover top receivers]," Smith said. "Excellent speed, quickness, change of direction, all of that. He’s a willing tackler. We need him to be our one cornerback as much as anything.”

