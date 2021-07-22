Houston Texans 2021 player profile: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Kamu Grugier-Hill might be the most enthusiastic free-agent acquisition the Houston Texans signed this offseason. After playing football in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Florida, the Texans gave Grugier-Hill a chance to play in Texas — which reminds him of his home in Hawaii.

How can Grugier-Hill make fans just as excited about his arrival in Houston? Here is a preview of Grugier-Hill ahead of his first season with the Texans for the 2021 campaign.

Position: Linebacker Age: 27 Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 lbs Hometown: Honolulu, HI High School: Kamehameha High School (HI) College: Eastern Illinois Draft: 2016, Sixth-round pick No. 208 Acquired: 2021 NFL Free agency

Grugier-Hill will give the Texans a significant boost in speed on their defensive front, which played a role in Houston's appalling defense last season. Since 2016, he has entrenched himself as one of the NFL's fastest linebackers, and playing in Lovie Smith's 4-3 defense will help maximize his talent. His quickness makes him a reliable pass rusher who can get after the opposing team's quarterback, and drop back in coverage to disrupt their passing game. In 2020, Grugier-Hill recorded 28 tackles (21 solo hits), a sack, and one fumble recovery in 15 games with the 10-6 Dolphins.

