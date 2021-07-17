Houston Texans 2021 player profile: OT Charlie Heck

Charlie Heck appeared in three out of 16 games last season, and a congested offensive line core could cause the second-generation NFL pro to spend the 2021 season watching from the sideline.

The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck saw his lone start of the season in Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Heck proved to then-starting center Nick Martin that he belonged among the group.

“He popped his finger out,” Martin told reporters on Jan. 4, the day after the 41-38 loss. “He’s mid-game. They couldn’t get it back in. They wanted to go to the locker room, pop it back in and he stayed out here. He goes, ‘no, tape it up. I’m going to fight through it,’ with his finger turned sideways. Stuff like that you’re so proud of.”

As Heck enters his second year with the Texans, here’s what the former North Carolina product should consider in hopes of getting playing time in 2021.

Position: Offensive Tackle Age: 24 Height: 6-8 Weight: 315 lbs Hometown: Kansas City, MI. High School: Rockhurst High School (MI) College: North Carolina Draft: 2020, Fourth-round pick No. 126 Acquired: 2020 NFL draft

Despite playing right tackle since his collegiate days at North Carolina, the best method for Heck to receive significant playing time in 2021 is to convert himself to an interior offensive lineman — left guard to be exact. It's the only position in question for a starting front five that will likely feature the talents of Laremy Tunsil, Justin Britt, Tytus Howard and Marcus Cannon. But should Howard or Cannon miss time due to unforeseen circumstances, Heck could temporarily fill in the void. In the three games he played with the Texans last season, Heck gave up two sacks while posting a pass-blocking grade of 60.0 in 103 snaps at right tackle.

