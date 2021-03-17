Houston Texans 2021 free agency tracker: Everything we know
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Houston Texans were very active in free agency. Although they did not have much cap space to work with, the evidence points to general manager Nick Caserio going with solid, dependable veterans to bolster the depth of the roster.
Here is a list of the Texans’ free agency moves.
Arrivals
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
DE Shaq Lawson — trade with the Miami Dolphins RT Marcus Cannon — trade with the New England Patriots S Terrence Brooks LB Christian Kirksey QB Tyrod Taylor LB Kamu Grugier-Hill CB Terrance Mitchell DT Maliek Collins RB Mark Ingram LB Kevin Pierre-Louis LB Joe Thomas G Justin McCray WR Andre Roberts C Justin Britt
Departures
(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
DE J.J. Watt — release, signed with the Arizona Cardinals ILB Benardrick McKinney — trade to the Miami Dolphins CB Mark Fields — released, signed with the San Francisco 49ers FB Cullen Gillaspia — released, signed with the New York Giants
Re-signed
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
DT P.J. Hall TE Pharaoh Brown CB Cornell Armstrong S A.J. Moore RB Buddy Howell CB Vernon Hargreaves
1
1