Houston Texans 2021 free agency tracker: Everything we know

The Houston Texans were very active in free agency. Although they did not have much cap space to work with, the evidence points to general manager Nick Caserio going with solid, dependable veterans to bolster the depth of the roster.

Here is a list of the Texans’ free agency moves.

Arrivals

DE Shaq Lawson — trade with the Miami Dolphins RT Marcus Cannon — trade with the New England Patriots S Terrence Brooks LB Christian Kirksey QB Tyrod Taylor LB Kamu Grugier-Hill CB Terrance Mitchell DT Maliek Collins RB Mark Ingram LB Kevin Pierre-Louis LB Joe Thomas G Justin McCray WR Andre Roberts C Justin Britt

Departures

DE J.J. Watt — release, signed with the Arizona Cardinals ILB Benardrick McKinney — trade to the Miami Dolphins CB Mark Fields — released, signed with the San Francisco 49ers FB Cullen Gillaspia — released, signed with the New York Giants

Re-signed

DT P.J. Hall TE Pharaoh Brown CB Cornell Armstrong S A.J. Moore RB Buddy Howell CB Vernon Hargreaves

